Khelo India: Maharashtra stay ahead in medals tally

Karnataka made the biggest gains Monday, but there was no change in the top-four positions in the overall medals tally as hosts Maharashtra stayed on top of the heap with 166 medals – 59 gold, 48 silver and 59 bronze.

Delhi (43 gold, 31 silver and 41 bronze medals) remained in the second place, while Haryana stayed put in the third spot despite winning three gold during the day.

Haryana, who had gold in hockey, swimming and womens weightlifting – have 36 gold, 34 silver and 37 bronze medals — a total of 107 medals, a media release said.

Karnataka also stayed where they started in fourth place despite winning six gold medals during the day.

They now have 25 gold, 22 silver and 13 bronze medals.

Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh swapped places as the former moved to fifth spot and the latter slipped to sixth.

Tamil Nadu picked four gold, while UP gained two.

Swimming had the most gold at stake – 15 – and Karnataka picked up six of them, with SP Likith accounting for two of them in the 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke.

Srihari Nataraj, who was Likith’s teammate in the relay Monday, also has five gold medals from these Games, the release added.

Meanwhile, inthe first team gold, Haryanas fancied Under-17 boys team beat Punjab 1-0 in the hockey final in Mumbai.

The shooting range saw Sidhu twins from Chandigarh -Udhayveer and Vijayveer – pick two medals.

Udhayveer Sidhu won the gold in Under-17 boys 10m Air Pistol, while his twin, Vijayveer Sidhu had to settle for silver as he was beaten by a mere 0.2 points in the 10m Air Pistol for Under-21 boys.

Punjab’s Arjun Singh Cheema, the Junior World Cup gold medallist, beat Vijayveer Sidhu to the gold.