Khelo India: Maharashtra continues to stay ahead, Delhi at second place in medals tally

Hosts Maharashtra stayed way ahead of others in the overall medals tally at the Khelo India Youth Games with a total of 177 medals.

Maharashtra now has 64 gold, 51 silver and 62 bronze medals.

Delhi are at the second place with 121 medals, including 47 gold, 31 silver and 43 bronze, a media release said.

Haryana are placed third in the overall medals tally with 110 medals that include 37 gold, 35 silver and 38 bronze, it added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka swimmer Srihari Nataraj emerged as the most prolific gold medal winner, as he added two more on Tuesday to fetch a total of seven.

With SP Likith, picking five, the Karnataka duo were the most decorated gold medallists of these Games.

Meanwhile, in shooting, Patiala-based Sartaj Singh, hung on to a slender lead to beat a charge by National Junior Champion Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar of Madhya Pradesh and won the gold medal in the 50m 3-position rifle competition.

Telangana’s 13-year-old Esha Singh and Maharashtras Harshada Nithave won the girls under-17 and under-21 10m air pistol gold medals respectively.

Also on Tuesday, Maharashtra’s Snehal Bhongale and Ashwini Malage gave their team two more gold medals as the weightlifting competition concluded.

And in the Under-21 Boys hockey played in Mumbai, Odisha Odisha were crowned as champions.