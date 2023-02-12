scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

On the serene slopes of Gulmarg, winter sports athletes get a rare opportunity

Around 1500 athletes, in 29 different sports, are set to participate according to the event programme of Khelo India Winter Games that kicked off on Friday.

(From Left): Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with the athletes at the third edition of the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg.; The Mascot of Khelo India Winter Youth Games during the inaugural ceremony. (SAI)

Excess snowfall, and schedule delays and changes, could not dampen the spirits around Gulmarg’s ski slopes, where plush green meadows have made way for serene white snow, as the third edition of the Khelo India Winter Games kicked off on Friday.

“I’m excited to compete here,” Sheikh Mohsin Farooq, a national-level skier from Jammu and Kashmir, said. “I’ve been skiing since 2013, in Gulmarg and other areas of Kashmir, but I have hardly seen this level of excitement for these (winter) games.”

The KIWG is one of the few, if not only, national-level multi-sport winter games, where athletes from all over the country get a chance to showcase what winter sports – often overlooked in the Indian sports scene – are all about.

For many, just the opportunity to experience an organised winter sports competition is big. “I think it’s huge for us to be able to represent winter sports, since the Ladakh region, naturally, has a lot of athletes,” Sajjad Hussain said.

Sajjad is a track and field athlete, regularly practicing marathons and sprints, but he is in Gulmarg to take part in the snowshoe running event. He also spends time coaching up-and-coming athletes in his home state of Ladakh, where he thinks the youth can be boosted by the opportunity to play in national-level events.

“Since we became a Union Territory, we get to send a team to these games,” he said. “When young athletes get to take part in these events, and they see and meet some of India’s best, there is no better way to motivate them.”

While areas in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Kashmir, are homes to recreational skiing, winter sports happen to be a relatively unknown avenue to aspirational sportspersons, with big questions around the feasibility of hosting these events, and pursuing them professionally.

Shiva Keshavan, a six-time Winter Olympian for India, was present at the opening of the KIWG, and believes that some of those questions have been answered by the turnout in Gulmarg.

Advertisement

“The interest in this event shows there is a solid following, and potential. And the sheer number of athletes – so many that it has been a logistical challenge to accommodate everyone – shows there is plenty of passion,” he told The Indian Express. Around 1500 athletes, in 29 different sports, are set to participate according to the event programme.

“This is a movement that needs to grow… Sports can be a vehicle of development, and this region can be the home of winter sports,” he added.

Shiva added that winter sports are a great way to work on fitness and physical development for those pursuing other sports as well. “So many athletes are here from states that do not have mountains or snow, they have been participating in these games as endurance training,” he said.

Sajjad, who represented Ladakh in track and field at the 2022 National Games, agrees. “Due to the snow, it is hard for me to train in the winter months. But what two or two-and-a-half hours of running does for my training, I can do in one hour of snowshoe (walking over snow with snowshoes),” he said.

Olympic dream

Advertisement

The Winter Olympics found a mention on more than one occasion at the opening ceremony of the KIWG. While there may be a long way to go for India to have a strong presence at that level, there are many who are dreaming of following in Shiva’s footsteps, and going one further by winning the country medals.

14-year-old Jiah Aryan is one of those young athletes, having represented India at various international age-group races, even winning gold at the Montenegro Skiing Competition in January. Jiah’s potential indicates plenty of promise, but honing her talent comes with challenges of its own.

Hailing from Karnataka, she needs to travel for every bit of her training, for which she often comes to Gulmarg, but also works with coaches and academies in Austria, Serbia, and Montenegro. At the moment, she has been spending six months of the year competing and training, and six months focusing on academics and other activities. Her parents have been financially supporting her through it all.

“Jiah has found this dream herself, and she has shown motivation and commitment to pursue this sport professionally. Our family has been committed to one thing ever since – getting that Olympic medal,” her father, Aryan IC, said.

The huge costs, visa issues, and constant acclimatisation to new climates and cultures have taken a toll on the family, who are planning on sending Jiah abroad full-time soon. “A race is a race, and getting the chance to compete in her own country definitely helps,” Aryan said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
‘Mangrove Mission’ helps Sundarbans residents fight storms, cyclones and ...
‘Mangrove Mission’ helps Sundarbans residents fight storms, cyclones and ...
Advertisement

This writer is in Gulmarg on the invitation of the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 12:47 IST
Next Story

Two police personnel killed in gunfight with unidentified persons in Jharkhand

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 12: Latest News
close