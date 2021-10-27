Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya among 11 for Khel Ratna; 35 named for Arjuna award

Tokyo Olympics gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and silver medal-winning wrestler Ravi Dahiya were picked for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award apart from nine other athletes on Wednesday.

Olympic bronze-winning pugilist Lovlina Borgohain, footballer Sunil Chhetri, cricketer Mithali Raj, hockey player PR Sreejesh were also picked for the award. Paralympic shooter Avani Lekhara was included among the five para-athletes who were nominated for the Khel Ratna award.

Meanwhile, India batsman Shikhar Dhawan was among the 35 athletes who were nominated for the Arjuna award.

Here is a list of 11 Indian athletes who have been recommended for the Khel Ratna Award:

— Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

— Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)

— PR Sreejesh (Hockey)

— Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

— Sunil Chhetri (Football)

— Mithali Raj (Cricket)

— Pramod Bhagat (Badminton)

— Sumit Antil (Javelin)

— Avani Lekhara (Shooting)

— Krishna Nagar (Badminton)

— M Narwal (Shooting)

Previously known as the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently renamed India’s highest sporting honour after legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand following India’s record show in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics.