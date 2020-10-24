Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje, UFC 254 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje, UFC 254 Live Streaming: The fight will take place in Abu Dhabi. (Source: UFC)

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje, UFC 254 Live Streaming: Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to face Justin Gaethje in the upcoming UFC 254 on Saturday, where he will be aiming to extend his unbeaten run.

In the main card of the night, Khabib will look forward to defending his title and extend his unbeaten record of 28-0. On the other hand, Gaethje will be hoping to make history by becoming the first man to beat the Russian after his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

When will the Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 fight take place?

The Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 fight will take place at 11:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 24.

Where will the Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 fight take place?

The Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 fight will take place at the Flash Forum Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Where will the Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 fight be telecast?

The Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 fight will be telecast in India on Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 fight be available for live streaming?

The Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 fight will be live-streamed on Sony LIV.

