UFC’s Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms father in critical condition with Covid-19

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap remains in a serious condition. (Source: MMA/Twitter) Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap remains in a serious condition. (Source: MMA/Twitter)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says his father is in critical condition after being infected by Covid-19, and he has lost several relatives to the virus.

“There is a lot written on the internet about my father. My father, right now, is in a hospital. He is in critical condition as a result of this virus. It impacted his heart because last year he had a surgery there, and right now, they did another surgery. He is in a very difficult situation, very difficult. We are asking Allah that he returns him to us,” ESPN quoted Nurmagomedov as saying during an Instagram live chat on Monday.

“In my personal case, I’ve had more than 20 people sick from my family,” Nurmagomedov said.

“More than 20 people were lying in the ICUs. And many of them are no longer among us. Many acquaintances have died, many parents of my relatives. Everybody is having a hard time dealing with it.”

View this post on Instagram 🤲 A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on May 18, 2020 at 11:53am PDT

Dana White, president of the UFC, has also expressed deep concern for Khabib’s father.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd