Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father dies aged 57 after coronavirus fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap passed away. (Source: MMA/Twitter) Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap passed away. (Source: MMA/Twitter)

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap, who was battling Covid-19 for several months, passed away on Friday after his condition worsened over the last few days.

Khabib’s father, 57, doubled as his coach and was also a world-renowned mixed martial arts coach.

I’m glad khabib had his father in his corner, for his last fight 🙏🏿. I’m so sad for him right now, they had a special relationship. pic.twitter.com/YH4oBOjWpA — whodatt (@whodatt249) July 3, 2020

However, in the last week of May 2020, he was in a condition of medically induced coma due to complications from pneumonia which led to heart surgery in his homeland of Russia’s Republic of Dagestan,

Khabib cleared the air and said that heart surgery was the result of complications due to COVID-19, as Abdulmanap remained serious thereafter.

“Parents are everything”. Saddened to hear about the passing of Khabib’s father (innaa lillahi wa innaa ilayhi raji’un). His father meant a lot to him and in this video, he urges young people to be close to their parents. pic.twitter.com/QQmWbbZSGf — IlmFeed (@IlmFeed) July 3, 2020

On Friday, Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechen Republic leader, and friend of the Nurmagomedov family was among the first to reveal that Khabib’s father breathed his last on Friday.

“Sad news has reached me, friends, that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has left this world,” Kadyrov said on his Telegram social media page.

“He left us leaving behind a good name and having raised a worthy generation.”

Abdulmanap was seen accompanying Khabib for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after his win over McGregor, which remains the biggest UFC bout of all time and garnered 2.4 million pay-per-view buys

There has been no confirmation of the news from Khabib’s camp.

