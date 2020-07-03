scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 03, 2020
COVID19

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father dies aged 57 after coronavirus fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father had been battling Covid-19 for several months and his condition worsened over the last few days

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 3, 2020 8:39:47 pm
khabib nurmagomedov, khabib nurmagomedov father, khabib father dead, khabib father coronavirus, Abdulmanap nurmagomedov, khabib coronavirus, ufc khabib coronavirus, khabib ufc covid19, khabib mma covid19, ufc news, mma news, sports news Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap passed away. (Source: MMA/Twitter)

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap, who was battling Covid-19 for several months, passed away on Friday after his condition worsened over the last few days.

Khabib’s father, 57, doubled as his coach and was also a world-renowned mixed martial arts coach.

However, in the last week of May 2020, he was in a condition of medically induced coma due to complications from pneumonia which led to heart surgery in his homeland of Russia’s Republic of Dagestan,

Khabib cleared the air and said that heart surgery was the result of complications due to COVID-19, as Abdulmanap remained serious thereafter.

On Friday, Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechen Republic leader, and friend of the Nurmagomedov family was among the first to reveal that Khabib’s father breathed his last on Friday.

“Sad news has reached me, friends, that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has left this world,” Kadyrov said on his Telegram social media page.

“He left us leaving behind a good name and having raised a worthy generation.”

Abdulmanap was seen accompanying Khabib for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after his win over McGregor, which remains the biggest UFC bout of all time and garnered 2.4 million pay-per-view buys

There has been no confirmation of the news from Khabib’s camp.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Liverpool receive ‘half-hearted’ Guard of Honour from Manchester City
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jul 03: Latest News