Thursday, October 11, 2018
Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor suspended for 10 days by Nevada regulators

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor suspended for 10 days by Nevada regulators

Nevada Athletic Commission executive Bob Bennett says letters were sent Wednesday informing both fighters they'll be suspended for at least 10 days, effective October 15.

By: AP | Las Vegas | Published: October 12, 2018 1:30:46 am

Nevada regulators are suspending UFC fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor for a brawl inside and outside the octagon after their match last weekend in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/File)  

Nevada regulators are suspending UFC fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor for a brawl inside and outside the octagon after their match last weekend in Las Vegas.

Bennett says the commission can extend the suspensions when it meets Oct. 24. The fighters’ managers did not immediately respond Thursday to messages seeking comment.

After McGregor tapped out in the fourth round of UFC 229 on Saturday, Nurmagomedov scuffled with a fighter in McGregor’s corner and members of Nurmagomedov’s entourage climbed into the octagon and attacked McGregor.

Bennett says video shows McGregor also tried to climb out of the cage at T-Mobile Arena.

