Khabib Nurmagomedov brutally trolls Conor McGregor

Khabib had defeated McGregor in October 2018. (Source: Reuters) Khabib had defeated McGregor in October 2018. (Source: Reuters)

Khabib Nurmagomedov on Tuesday reignited his feud with Conor McGregor after trolling the Irishman on social media. This was after Khabib shared an image of their brawl following UFC 229. While Khabib won the fight in 2018, it was the post-match mass brawl that grabbed headlines.

Now for the first time since McGregor’s retirement from UFC, Khabib decided to have some fun online and posted a GIF on his Instagram story, showing a member of his team, Zubaira Tukhugov, lashing out at McGregor.

The lightweight champion also wrote a message for his followers: ‘For the fans’.

Last week McGregor announced his UFC retirement but Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz spoke to TMZ and expressed doubts over McGregor’s decision to retire.

“Right now, he’s on punishment for his bad behaviour. Right now, he needs to sit down,”

“Go fight Tony Ferguson, stay busy, stay active. Go fight Jorge Masvidal. Stay active, I want to see activity. Remember, he used to say that to all of us, guess what? Payback is a bitch.

“Same old prostitute, he wants attention,” he added.

