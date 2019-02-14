Toggle Menu
Kashmir terror attack: ‘Conversation has to be on battle ground, enough is enough,’ says Gautam Gambhirhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/kashmir-terror-attack-virender-sehwag-suresh-raina-pulwama-awantipora-5584485/

Kashmir terror attack: ‘Conversation has to be on battle ground, enough is enough,’ says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir condoled the death of 26 CRPF personnel in a major terror attack in south Kashmir’s Awantipora area on Thursday.

The mangled remains of the CRPF vehicle. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir condoled the death of 26 CRPF personnel in a major terror attack in south Kashmir’s Awantipora area on Thursday, saying “enough is enough”. Terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack while identifying the bomber as a local militant.

Expressing his anger of the incident, Gambhir said: “Yes, let’s talk with the separatists. Yes, let’s talk with Pakistan. But this time conversation can’t be on the table, it has to be in a battle ground. Enough is enough. 18 CRPF personnel killed in IED blast on Srinagar-Jammu highway.”

Gambhir’s opening partner Virender Sehwag also expressed his condolences over the death of security personnel saying “no words are enough to describe the pain”. In a tweet, he said, “Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred . No words are enough to describe the pain. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

Suresh Raina tweeted that he is “deeply disturbed by the news.”

As per the local police, the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber, who rammed his explosive-laden car into the CRPF convoy. The CRPF bus was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar. Inspector General of CRPF, Zulfikar Hassan, said, “Yes, there has been an attack on the CRPF convoy.” He added, “We are still ascertaining what has happened.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Hima Das sprints from track to classroom in board exam season
2 Want to crack top 20 ranking in 2019: Sharath Kamal
3 Valentines Day 2019: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Saina Nehwal express love on social media