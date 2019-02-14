Kashmir terror attack: ‘Conversation has to be on battle ground, enough is enough,’ says Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir condoled the death of 26 CRPF personnel in a major terror attack in south Kashmir’s Awantipora area on Thursday, saying “enough is enough”. Terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack while identifying the bomber as a local militant.

Expressing his anger of the incident, Gambhir said: “Yes, let’s talk with the separatists. Yes, let’s talk with Pakistan. But this time conversation can’t be on the table, it has to be in a battle ground. Enough is enough. 18 CRPF personnel killed in IED blast on Srinagar-Jammu highway.”

Yes, let’s talk with the separatists. Yes, let’s talk with Pakistan. But this time conversation can’t be on the table, it has to be in a battle ground. Enough is enough. 18 CRPF personnel killed in IED blast on Srinagar-Jammu highway https://t.co/aa0t0idiHY via @economictimes — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 14 February 2019

Gambhir’s opening partner Virender Sehwag also expressed his condolences over the death of security personnel saying “no words are enough to describe the pain”. In a tweet, he said, “Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred . No words are enough to describe the pain. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred . No words are enough to describe the pain. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.#SudharJaaoWarnaSudhaarDenge — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 14 February 2019

Suresh Raina tweeted that he is “deeply disturbed by the news.”

Appalled and deeply disturbed by the news of CRPF jawans killed in Kashmir’s Pulwama. My thoughts and prayers with the martyrs’ families. — Suresh Raina???? (@ImRaina) 14 February 2019

Deeply saddened and disturbed by the news. I condemn the terror attack in #Pulwama. My condolences to the families of the jawans who sacrificed their lives. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 14 February 2019

पुलवामा में #CRPF काफिले पर हुए आतंकी हमले में शहीद सभी जवानों को भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। हमले में घायल सभी जवानों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की देशवासी कामना करते है।संकट और दुःख की इस घड़ी में पूरा देश उनके परिवारों के साथ खड़ा है। — Manoj Kumar 🇮🇳 (@BoxerManojkr) 14 February 2019

वो आज फिर शहीद हो गए…ताकी हम ज़िंदा रहे सके….😭😭😭

🇮🇳भगवान सभी के परिवारों को हिम्मत दे…बहुत ही दुखद😭 — praveen kumar (@praveenkumar) 14 February 2019

As per the local police, the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber, who rammed his explosive-laden car into the CRPF convoy. The CRPF bus was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar. Inspector General of CRPF, Zulfikar Hassan, said, “Yes, there has been an attack on the CRPF convoy.” He added, “We are still ascertaining what has happened.”