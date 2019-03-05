Kareem Abdul-Jabbar auction brings in almost $3 million

An auction of some of the memorabilia of the career of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar brought in nearly $3 million, ESPN reported.

The Sunday auction included 234 pieces, including four of the five NBA championship rings he won with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The items sold for $2,947,872.25.

The rings brought in four of the five highest selling prices. ESPN reported that the 1987 championship ring sold for $398,937.50, the 1985 ring for $343,700, and the 1980 and 1988 rings for $245,500 each.

His championship ring, won in 1971 with the Milwaukee Bucks, was not in the auction.

Three of his six MVP trophies fetched more than $120,000 each.

Abdul-Jabbar, 71, wrote on his website earlier this month that “much of the proceeds” will benefit his Skyhook Foundation, a charity that helps kids learn about science, technology, engineering and math.

“When it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room, or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple. Sell it all,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote.

“Looking back on what I have done with my life, instead of gazing at the sparkle of jewels or gold plating celebrating something I did a long time ago, I’d rather look into the delighted face of a child holding their first caterpillar and think about what I might be doing for their future.

“That’s a history that has no price.”