Blade horror in Milan: Polish skater Kamila Sellier stretchered off after gruesome Winter Olympics collision

Sellier eventually gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as she was taken away, leaving a trail of blood in the final corner of the track that workers had to clean up during the break.

By: Express News Service
3 min readUpdated: Feb 21, 2026 11:32 AM IST
Kamila Sellier is injured after crashing and being struck in the face with a skate blade while competing during a short track speed skating women's 1,500 meters quarterfinal at the 2026 Winter Olympics. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)Kamila Sellier is injured after crashing and being struck in the face with a skate blade while competing during a short track speed skating women's 1,500 meters quarterfinal at the 2026 Winter Olympics. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

In another terrible incident on the track during the Winter Olympics 2026, Polish speekskater Kamila Sellier was immobilized on a stretcher and wheeled out Milano Ice Skating Arena after one of her competitor’s blade sliced her above the left eye.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The incident happened during the women’s 1,500m short track speedskating event. The incident was triggered by an illegal lane pass attempted by American skater Kristen Santos-Griswold.

During her illegal lane pass, Kristen’s left leg swung in air with her blade slicing Sellier above the left eye and the Polish skater crashed into 15-time Olympic medalist Ariana Fontana of Italy.

Later, Kristen was barred from advancing through the quarter-final round.

The race was paused as Sellier received attention with a large white sheet blocking her from the broadcast and a large crowd that was present to witness the final night of short track speedskating.

Kamila Sellier (in white jersey) is stretched off the ice after getting injured in a crash and being struck in the face with a skate blade while competing during a short track speed skating women's 1,500 meters at the 2026 Winter Olympics. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Kamila Sellier (in white jersey) is stretched off the ice after getting injured in a crash and being struck in the face with a skate blade while competing during a short track speed skating women’s 1,500 meters at the 2026 Winter Olympics. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

She eventually gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as she was taken away, leaving a trail of blood in the final corner of the track that workers had to clean up during the break.

Later, the Polish officials confirmed that Sellier’s eye was OK and she received stitches at the arena before going to the hospital for more tests.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Story continues below this ad

Apart from Sellier, Fontana also suffered minor inconvenience as her skinsuit was kicked up and she also needed some help from her physiotherapist on the left hip during the pause.

Fontana finished second to Hanne Desmet of Belgium, sending her through to the semifinal round. She later advanced into the finals, narrowly edging Zhang Chutong at the finish line.

Fontana, the reigning Olympic silver medalist in the 1,500, was trying to move into a tie with Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen as the most decorated Winter Olympian. Fontana won gold in the 2,000-meter mixed relay and silver in the 500 meters and 3,000-meter relay earlier in the Milan Cortina Games.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Sammons
T20 World Cup: Super overs' thriller unlocks South Africa's free-flowing game; but can they unshackle India's strangle?
The twin super-over scare against Afghanistan has toughened South Africa up, even unburdened them from the long torment of near misses. (AP Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Rs 1 lakh crore fund allows RWAs to propose, run urban projects with local bodies
Resident Welfare Associations, Urban Challenge Fund, Resident Welfare Associations urban projects, rwa with local bodies urban projects, urban projects, rwa, Nirmala Sitharaman, Indian express news, current affairs
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Kohrra 2
Priyanka Chopra says 'people need to relax on the PR' as she admits to 'bluffing' herself to gain confidence
priyanka chopra leaving bollywood
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: What happens now?
Trump tariffs sc order explained
Cracking the code: The truth about brown vs. white eggs
Brown vs White eggs
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
Advertisement
Feb 21: Latest News