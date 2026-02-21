Blade horror in Milan: Polish skater Kamila Sellier stretchered off after gruesome Winter Olympics collision

Kamila Sellier is injured after crashing and being struck in the face with a skate blade while competing during a short track speed skating women's 1,500 meters quarterfinal at the 2026 Winter Olympics. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

In another terrible incident on the track during the Winter Olympics 2026, Polish speekskater Kamila Sellier was immobilized on a stretcher and wheeled out Milano Ice Skating Arena after one of her competitor’s blade sliced her above the left eye.

The incident happened during the women’s 1,500m short track speedskating event. The incident was triggered by an illegal lane pass attempted by American skater Kristen Santos-Griswold.

During her illegal lane pass, Kristen’s left leg swung in air with her blade slicing Sellier above the left eye and the Polish skater crashed into 15-time Olympic medalist Ariana Fontana of Italy.

Later, Kristen was barred from advancing through the quarter-final round.