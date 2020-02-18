Kambala jockey Nishant Shetty said to have ‘beaten’ Srinivasa Gowda’s ‘record’

Nishant Shetty recorded 143m in 13.68 seconds. (Representational Image) Nishant Shetty recorded 143m in 13.68 seconds. (Representational Image)

Days after Srinivasa Gowda became a viral sensation on the internet, another kambala runner Nishant Shetty may have broken his ‘record’. In fact on comparison, Shetty may have beaten Gowda over 100 metres by 0.04 seconds.

Shetty covered 143m in 13.68 seconds, reportedly at the Soorya-Chandra Jodukare Kambala at Venoor, which would mean he was 0.04 seconds faster than Gowda over 100 metres. Gowda was compared to 100m world record holder Usain Bolt and sports minister Kiren Rijiju assured the kambala jockey of training at the Sports Authority of India. No such offers have been made to Shetty yet.

Gowda subsequently was also felicitated by the Karnataka chief minister and received Rs 3 lakh for his performance.

Gowda turned down the offer to take part in athletic trials, citing his lack of experience in racing on a track. In a column, Indian Express journalist Shivani Naik pointed out the pitfalls of comparing the kambala jockey with the world record holder.

“That he (Gowda) is 28 — old by sporting standards — when he is being drafted into the sport, shows this as being nothing more than a headline-grabbing move. The narrative has a nice ring of “doing something for sport” to it. But the comparisons between Gowda and Bolt are unfair to both. In fact, picking his 100m time randomly from a 145m run — where the rolling start to Gowda’s 100m ignores Bolt’s (or any sprinter’s) significant challenge of speeding up from the 0 kph start — is disingenuous. No one runs in slush in formal track events — nor do they run barefoot, which changes the dynamic,” she wrote. (Read the full column)

