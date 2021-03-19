Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for Olympics, sets new national record

Kamalpreet Kaur qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in women’s discus throw with a national record attempt of 65.06m during the ongoing Athletics Federation Cup in Patiala on Friday. He throw was comfortably above the Olympic qualification benchmark of 63.5m.

The 25-year-old Railways athlete has set a new national record in women’s discus throw, breaking the previous record held by Seema Antil. This is the first time the 65m mark has been breached in women’s discus throw by and Indian.

