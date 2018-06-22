Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: Rajyavardhan Rathore to unveil trophy

India are clubbed with Pakistan with new comers Kenya in group A. India are clubbed with Pakistan with new comers Kenya in group A.

The inaugural six-nation Kabaddi Masters Dubai will get underway with much fanfare with Union sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore unveiling the Trophy on Friday.

“Col Rathore would also be gracing the tournament as the chief guest,” an official said here on the eve of the meet getting underway at the Al Wasl Sports Club here from June 22-30.

India are clubbed with Pakistan with new comers Kenya in group A, while group B features Iran, Republic of Korea and Argentina with top two teams making the semifinals.

IKF president Janardan Singh Gehlot said they are looking forward to exploring options for a comprehensive international kabaddi calendar that is active annually, successfully pinning kabaddi across the world map.

“Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 is our first step in that direction and will elevate the stature of our sport considerably. We are thankful to the Dubai Sports Council as well as Star India for their strong rile in making this happen,” Gehlot said.

