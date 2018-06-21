Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 Live Streaming Online: Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 Timing, TV Channel, Teams

India are clubbed in Group A with Pakistan and Kenya. (Source: PTI) India are clubbed in Group A with Pakistan and Kenya. (Source: PTI)

The Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 will begin from June 22 in Dubai and arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be up against each other in the opener. India and Pakistan are slated in Group A that also comprises of Kenya while the other three teams Republic of Korea, Argentina and Iran have been clubbed in Group B. India will then play Kenya on Saturday. The three teams in one group will play two matches each and the top two teams from both will make it to the semi-finals scheduled to be played on June 29. The final will be played on June 30.

When will Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 take place?

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 on Friday, June 22, 2018.

Where will the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 happen?

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 will take place at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai.

What time do Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions begin?

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions begins at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018?

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network: SS2, SS2 HD, SS1 Hindi, SS1 Hindi HD, SS1 Tamil.

How do I watch Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 Online?

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions live streaming online will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

