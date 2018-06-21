Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: Full list of Squads

India are clubbed in Group A with Pakistan and Kenya. (Source: PTI) India are clubbed in Group A with Pakistan and Kenya. (Source: PTI)

The Kabaddi Masters is all set to commence from June 22 in Dubai and it would be arch-rivals India and Pakistan who will lock horns with each other in the opening fixture. India will be led by Ajay Thakur and consists of a strong attacking line up with Deepak Niwas Hooda, Pardeep Narwal, and Monu Goyat in the team sheet. The other four teams participating in the contest are Kenya, Iran, Republic of Korea, and Argentina.

India are clubbed in Group A with Pakistan and Kenya while Group B Iran, has Republic of Korea, and Argentina. Here’s a list of full squads taking part in the tournament.

India : Girish Maruti Ernak, Surender Nada, Sandeep, Mohit Chhillar, Raju Lal Choudhary,Surjeet (Po), Deepak, Pardeep Narwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Rishank Krishna Devadiga, Monu Goyat, Rohit Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar

Republic of Korea : Lee Dong Geon, Eom Tae Deok, Lee Jae Min, Lee Jang Kun, Hong Dong Ju, Kim Dong Gyu, Park Chan Sik, Jo Jae Pil, Kim Seong Ryeol, Park Hyun Il,Kim Gyung Tae, Ko Young Chang

Pakistan : Nasir Ali, Waqar Ali, Mudassar Ali, Qaisir Abbas, Kashif Razzaq, Muhammad Nadeem, Sajjad Shaukat, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Safian, Abid Hussain, Akhlaq Hussain, Wasim Sajjad, Muhammad Nisar, Muzammal Hussain.

Iran : Hadi Tajik, Mohammad Amin Nosrati, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Mohammad Ghorbani, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Mohammad Kazem Naseri, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chianeh, Emad Sedaghatnia, Afshin Jafari, Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali,Mohammad Malak,Saeid Ghaffari, Hamid Mirzaei Nader

Argentina: Federico Gramajo, Rafael Acevedo, Gabriel Sacchi, Mariano Pascual, Jorge Barraza, Sebastian Desocio, Roman Cesaro, Nahuel Lopez, Javier Camera, Ivan Molina, Franco Castro, Matias Martinez, Sebastian Canencia, Nahuel Villamayor

Kenya : David Mosambayi, Ogak Odhiambo, Chrispine Otieno, Obiero Victor, Obilo James, Erick Ocheing Oduor, Nicholas Mutua, Embuga George, Elphas Otieno, James Kamweti, Patrick NzauIzaac Njoroge, Esau Otieno, Kevin Wire

