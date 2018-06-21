Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 Full Schedule, Venue, Match Timings in IST

India will take on Pakistan in their first match. (Source: PTI) India will take on Pakistan in their first match. (Source: PTI)

The Indian sport of Kabaddi, which has gained international recognition over the last few years, will travel to Dubai this month as India get ready to compete in six-team Kabaddi Masters competition in Dubai. The 9-day tournament, which will be hosted at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai, will begin from Thursday, with India taking on Pakistan. India are clubbed in Group A with Pakistan and Kenya, while Group B will feature Iran, Republic of Korea and Argentina. Ajay Thakur will be leading India’s contingent with a strong attacking line-up featuring the likes of Deepak Niwas Hooda, Monu Goyat and Pardeep Narwal in the team sheet.

Full schedule

June 22, 2018

India vs Pakistan – 8 pm IST

Iran vs South Korea – 9 pm IST

June 23, 2018

Iran vs Argentina – 8 pm IST

India vs Kenya – 9 pm IST

June 24, 2018

South Korea vs Argentina – 8 pm IST

Pakistan vs Kenya – 9 pm IST

June 25, 2018

Iran vs South Korea – 8 pm IST

India vs Pakistan – 9 pm IST

June 26, 2018

Iran vs Argentina – 8 pm IST

India vs Kenya – 9 pm IST

June 27, 2018

South Korea vs Argentina – 8 pm IST

Pakistan vs Kenya – 9 pm IST

June 29, 2018 – Semi-finals

SF1: A1 vs B2 – 8 pm IST

SF2: B1 vs A2 – 9 pm IST

June 30, 2018 – Final

Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 – 8 pm IST

