Jwala Gutta urges sports fraternity to condemn violence over CAA

Jwala Gutta. (Source: File Photo) Jwala Gutta. (Source: File Photo)

Former India doubles player Jwala Gutta on Monday urged Indian sports fraternity to “come out and condemn the violence” in the wake of protests against the amended citizenship act.

Calling her peers “peace ambassadors”, Jwala posted a video on Twitter.

A request to all my fellow athletes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nQbYaYoN4O — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 23, 2019

“We are seeing the news and a lot of people are dying and I did not expect this. I request all the sportspersons of our country that we should come out and condemn violence,” Jwala said.

“…violence against people and the people who are creating violence because we are the peace ambassadors of our country to the world and I think this is the least we could do,” the 36-year-old said.

“Come out and condemn violence,” she added.

Last week cricketer Harbhajan Singh had also appealed for peace. The protests that started in Assam have gained support from not just the ethnic Assamese but also from other communities as well.

In view of violence during demonstrations in different parts of the country against the amended citizenship law, the government issued prohibitory orders.

In Uttar Pradesh, 16 people died and 263 police personnel were injured during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

The act seeks to provide citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App