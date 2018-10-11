Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Justin Gallegos becomes first athlete with cerebral palsy to sign contract with Nike

Justin Gallegos dreams of breaking the two-hour mark in a half marathon. Earlier in April, he completed his first half marathon in 2:03:49.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 11, 2018 8:44:24 pm

Justin Gallegos became the first professional athlete with cerebral palsy to sign a contract with Nike. (Youtube/Screengrab)

Related News

Justin Gallegos, a junior at the University of Oregon, became the first professional athlete with cerebral palsy to sign a contract with Nike. Gallegos was handed the contract by John Douglass, Nike’s insight’s director, and the moment was captured by a film crew from Elevation Om. The video was released on October 6, which is also the World Cerebral Palsy Day.

Reacting to the new contract with Nike, Gallegos said it was perhaps the most emotional moment in the seven years, since he started running. “Today I made Nike history and became the very first athlete with Cerebral Palsy to sign a contract with Nike!” Gallegos wrote on Instagram. “You don’t realize how realistic and emotional your dreams are until they play out before your very eyes! Signing this contract was a huge success for me and I would not have made it without my friends and family and teammates! This was perhaps the most emotional moment in my seven years of running! Growing up with a disability, the thought of becoming a professional athlete is as I have said before like the thought of climbing Mt. Everest!”

The athlete dreams of breaking the two-hour mark in a half marathon. Earlier in April, Gallegos completed his first half marathon in 2:03:49.

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
There are two teams from the northeast playing cricket at Moti Baug 