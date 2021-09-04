scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 04, 2021
‘Just incredible’: Nation hails Manish Narwal for India’s third gold at Paralympics

Haryana government announces a reward of Rs 6 crores for gold medalist Manish Narwal and Rs 4 Crores for silver medal winner Singhraj Adhana.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 4, 2021 11:03:47 am
Manish NarwalManish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana in action at the Tokyo Paralympics. (Twitter)

India’s brilliant show at the Tokyo Paralympics continued with Indians bagged two more medals on Saturday. Shooter Manish Narwal clinched India’s third gold at the ongoing Paralympics while compatriot Singhraj Adhana bagged the silver in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Narwal and Adhana for winning medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and said glory from the ongoing games continues.

Modi tweeted, “Glory from the Tokyo Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the gold medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times.”

He added, “The outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again! He wins yet another medal, this time in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. India rejoices due to his feat. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for the future endeavours.”
PM Modi also spoke to Narwal and Adhana to congratulate them.

Hailing the 19-year-old Narwal, who shot a total of 218.2- a Paralympic record, India’s first Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra took to Twitter and said,” 1-2 for India! The stuff of dreams…Gold for Manish Narwal with a Paralympic record in mixed 50m SH1! And Silver for Singhraj Adhana, his second medal of the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Just Incredible. Congratulations to both, we all are so proud.”

Narwal, who holds the world record in the category, shot a total of 218.2, a Paralympic record, to claim the yellow metal in his debut Games. The 39-year-old Adana, who had won the bronze in the P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event on Tuesday, added a silver to his kitty with an effort of 216.7 as India continued its medal rush in the sport.

