Junior high in Suhl: Indian shooters rule the roost at the youth World Cup

The number of medals has been increasing as the years go by, as has the depth in Indian shooting. And when the Indian contingent – a mixed of past champions that now compete at the senior level and international newbies – took to the Suhl-Friedberg Shooting Centre for the Junior World Cup in Germany, the accolades piled up. “We just keep getting better every year,” says Suma Shirur, the junior rifle team’s high performance coach. “Last year we had five medals, this year it’s nine and two world records.”

Of the 24 medals the 54-member Indian contingent won at Suhl, nine came in Olympic events. It just goes to show, for Shirur, that the conveyor belt of quality shooters has validated the country’s endeavours in the sport.

“A few months back we had a new teenager coming up and winning an Olympic quota (Divyansh Singh Panwar),” Shirur says. “This just shows that Divyansh is not a one-off. We’re constantly producing players who are pushing boundaries.”

Even the seniors are feeling the heat.

“The junior rifle team for example had started shooting 630s in qualification quite consistently. That just pushed the seniors to start performing,” she says.

“It’s really changed the game in India and with each World Cup we are seeing a new batch of youngsters pushing the bar.”

This past week in Suhl, there were some new names who came to the party.

Tomar hits bullseye

Never before had the 18-year-old Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar made it to the final of an international event in the men’s 50 m 3 position category. In Suhl, he finished fourth with a score of 1171 in the qualifiers, the cut-off was 1167. In the qualifiers though, his lowest scores came in the standing position, scoring 387 compared to the 395 in prone and 389 in kneeling.

This was crucial because in the finals, it is the standing position that eventually serves as the elimination round.

In the final, he was in second place as the standing position started but found the rhythm on his shots. After the first 10 shots in the standing event he had taken a lead by 0.8 points.

And as the remaining five shots went by, the lead over second placed Zalan Pekler of Hungary extended to an unassailable 4.5 points.

Eventually, Tomar’s tally of 459.3 broke Czech shooter Filip Nepejchal’s finals world record of 458.7.

Valarivan overtakes Ghosh

Mehuli Ghosh finished the qualification round at joint-first, but her compatriot Elavenil Valarivan just about scraped through by taking the last spot for the finals. In the finals though, it was Elavenil, the defending champion who overtook Ghosh to the gold in what proved to be a one-two finish for the Indians. A total of 1.4 points separated the top two markswomen.

Both competitors, along with fellow Indian Shreya Agrawal, lodged a combined score of 1883.3 in the qualification round to set a new team junior world record.

Sarabjot scores perfect 10

Sarabjot Singh took a good few minutes to play his last shot in the qualification round. The cut-off score was 574, and it would come down to the number of inner targets hits to figure who makes it to the top 8. Had Sarabjot got a 9, he would have equalled 574 but not have enough inner hits to make the cut. Sarabjot took his time for the final shot, and then scored an equivalent of 10.7 – which counts as a perfect 10 – to take his tally to a safe 575 (fifth place) and clear all doubts.

The youngster had a slow start to the qualification round, particularly in the fourth series, but his scores in the final two series picked up his final tally, as he eventually recorded series scores of 96, 95, 96, 92, 98 and 98.

Playing in his first ever junior world cup, Sarabjot’s performance in the final never saw him drop below a podium position at the end of each series. But in a topsy-turvy final where he once held a lead of 3.5 points, which then dropped to 0.8, he eventually won gold scoring 239.6, 1.9 points better than second-placed Zhehao Wang of China.

Consistent Esha

At this World cup last year, the 14-year-old had finished 20th in the qualification round. But a few months before taking the trip to Suhl, Esha won gold, her first international medal, at the Asian Championships in Taiwan.

Still the competition is tougher at the World Cup, and her series scores in the qualification round was rather underwhelming at 93, 97, 96, 96, 94 and 94 for a total of 570. But that was enough for her to finish in sixth place – the cut-off was 568.

In the final though, she picked up her level and was consistent to the point that, apart from the first series where she was third, she never left the second place spot. Her final score of 236.6 was a whole 5.2 points shy of the leader Sevval Ilayda Tarhan of Turkey, who is a world championship gold medallist and almost five years Esha’s senior.

Bhanwala holds nerve

Six Indians competed in this event and three made it to the final. But 16-year-old Anish Bhanwala was always the favourite among them. Now a frequent shooter in the senior division and widely considered India’s best-bet in the rapid fire event, the teenager came to Suhl to test a new grip and recorded a score of 584 in the qualification round, four more than the second placed Florian Peter of Germany.

Making it past the qualification round has always been Bhanwala’s Achilles Heel. His true strength lay in his composure in the finals. Last year, he had shot a 37 in a domestic event – which would have been a world record had it been an international tournament.

In Suhl though, he finished the first series as a joint leader and then never fell below the gold-medal position. Eventually his tally of 29 was six points better than Egor Ismakov of Russia.

India take it to the decider

At the end of the 10th series, China had a strong lead of 12-8 and needed to win two more series to secure the bronze medal. The Indian duo of Esha Singh and Gaurav Rana though took the next three series to go up 14-12. The Chinese levelled the score to take the match into the deciding series. The Chinese pair of Xue Li and Zhehao Wang scored 9.4 and 9.0 respectively for a total of 18.4, but the Indian team scored 10.0 and 10.0 for a total of 20 and the bronze medal.

Silver lining for Indian duo

Sneha Agrawal paired up with 15-year-old Yash Vardhan, who was competing in only his first junior world cup. The pair bettered the much fancied and decorated fellow Indian team of Mehuli Ghosh and Hriday Hazarika to make it to the gold medal match. In the final though, they were comprehensively beaten by Iran’s Armina Sadeghian and Amirsiyavash Zolfagharian.

Ghosh and Hazarika, who had topped the first qualification round, came up as comfortable 16-4 winners over the American team of Macey Way and Matthew Sanchez.