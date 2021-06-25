scorecardresearch
Friday, June 25, 2021
Judoka Sushila Devi qualifies for Olympics via continental quota

Sushila, who competes in the 48kg category, has 989 points which puts her at seventh spot in the Asian list, the International Judo Federation said.

PTI
June 25, 2021 6:19:22 pm
This will be the 26-year-old Sushila Devi's first participation at the Olympics. (Twitter/SAI_Media)

Ace Indian judoka Sushila Devi has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics through the continental quota, the sport’s international federation confirmed on Friday.

Sushila, who competes in the 48kg category, has 989 points which puts her at seventh spot in the Asian list, the International Judo Federation said.

The continental quotas are allotted based on a judoka’s ranking in the region. Asia has 10 quota slots.

This will be the 26-year-old’s first participation at the Olympics. Only one athlete per NOC (National Olympic Committee) per division can qualify. Each NOC is entitled to only one spot through the continental quota.

Avtar Singh (90kg) was the lone Indian judoka to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

