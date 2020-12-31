Jon Huber, son Brodie Lee Jr paid tribute on AEW Dynamite after his death

After the untimely passing of Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee last week, AEW Dynamite turned up as a tribute show for the former professional wrestler on Wednesday.

Huber, who died on Saturday from a lung issue, was honoured with a ten bell salute in the show’s opening with his wife and children in attendance. After wrestling under the ring name Luke Harper in the WWE for eight years, Huber made his AEW debut in March.

Several professional wrestlers, like former AEW Champion Jon Moxley, paid tribute to the wrestler in videos throughout the broadcast. Huber’s former tag team partner, Erick Rowan, also made an appearance with a sign that read, “Goodbye for now, my brother. See you down the road.”

The beautiful show concluded with president Tony Khan stepping into the ring and presenting Lee’s oldest son, Brodie Lee Jr. with the TNT Championship for life. According to reports, the eight-year-old has been signed by AEW with plans of putting him on the company’s roster when he is of age.

Darby Allin, the reigning TNT Champion will receive a new design ahead of his title defence against Brian Cage at New Year’s Smash.

Huber was the leader of The Dark Order, and the company honoured him by having one member of the group feature in every match on the card.

Cody Rhodes and Orange Cassidy teamed up with 10 to take on Ricky Starks, Brian Cage and Will Hobbs, while Chris Jericho provided commentary.