Jolt for India as Hima Das suffers hamstring at National Athletics Meet

Hima Das (extreme left) with Dutee Chand (right) and Archana and Dhanalakshmi. (AFI)

Less than 24 hours after India’s 4x100m women’s relay squad raised hopes of Tokyo Olympics qualification, it received a jolt after ace runner Hima Das suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday morning while competing in the women’s 100m heats.

The Indian foursome of Archana Suseentran, Hima Das, Dhanalakshmi S, and Dutee Chand had set a new meet record of 43.50 seconds on Friday on the opening day of the 60th National Inter-State Athletics Championships at the floodlit Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), Patiala on Friday evening.

The qualifying mark for the event is 43.05 seconds and Indian management was hopeful of achieving it in the final scheduled on the last and final day on Saturday.

Fastest Four of #IndianAthletics @HimaDas8-Dhanalakshmi-Archana & @DuteeChand We hope Hima Das recovers ASAP 🤞🏼 after muscle pull during 100m heats this morning at Inter-State meet. pic.twitter.com/T7MBTOtTWS — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 26, 2021

Hima completed the third heats with a time of 12.01 second, finishing third behind Amasha De Silva of Sri Lanka (11.64s) and Dhana Lakshmi of Tamil Nadu (11.67s). However, the Assamese athlete still qualified for the final which is scheduled at 7.55 pm on Saturday.

The Athletics Federation of India, the national governing body, even tweeted wishing Hima a speedy recovery.

But sources in the national camp said that Hima could be out, at least, for the rest of the meet. Hima was expected to qualify in the 200m (22.88s) after showing roaring form in the Indian Grand Prix-4 held at the same venue last week.