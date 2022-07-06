scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Johannes Vetter out of World Athletics Championships with shoulder injury

Johannes Vetter's absence greatly improves Neeraj's chance for gold at Worlds.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 6, 2022 10:47:44 pm
Johannes VetterJohannes Vetter, of Germany. (AP Photo)

Johannes Vetter, the 2017 Javelin world champion, will not be participating in the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Vetter confirmed the development in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“As you probably have noticed, I haven’t shared much content over the past months. I have been fighting with shoulder problems since the beginning of the season. Therefore, we decided to not compete at the World Championship in Oregon,” he wrote on Instagram.

“It’s tough to say when I will be able to compete again and I will need the following weeks to digest this decision. Nevertheless, I will try to keep you posted and share a few more updates,” he added.

Vetter’s absence greatly improves Neeraj’s chance for gold at Worlds. He has consistently crossed the 90m mark over the last five years after first breaching it in 2017.

