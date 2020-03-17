‘Hope no one else has to deal with stuff like this’: Jofra Archer baffled by racist abuse on Instagram

Jofra Archer was baffled by racist abuse on his Instagram account (Source: Reuters file photo) Jofra Archer was baffled by racist abuse on his Instagram account (Source: Reuters file photo)

England’s star fast bowler Jofra Archer shared a screenshot of racist abuse he received on social media and asked authorities to take action against the offender.

Archer, who played a major role in England’s maiden ODI World Cup triumph last year, said he was baffled by the abuse.

“I (have) given a lot of thought about reacting to this and I hope no one else has to deal with stuff like this on a regular basis, it isn’t ever acceptable and should be addressed properly in my opinion,” the 24-year-old said on Instagram.

“I will never understand how people feel so freely to say these things to another human being, it baffles me,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Archer has faced racist abuse. During England’s tour of New Zealand, a Kiwi supporter was banned from attending international and domestic matches in the country for two years after he was found guilty for racially abusing the Barbados-born cricketer.

ALSO READ | Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus tests positive for coronavirus

The Sussex fast bowler has been out of the action since January as he recovers from an elbow journey. On Monday, Archer went live on Instagram that showed him participating in a batting session in the nets.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd