‘Here we go’: Sports fraternity reacts to Joe Biden’s US presidential election win

Joe Biden, the Democratic Party candidate and the former vice president, became the 46th President of the United States after defeating Republican Party’s nominee and incumbent President Donald Trump on Saturday.
Biden reached 284 electoral votes on Friday, after The Associated Press called his native Pennsylvania in his favour. Biden won both the electoral college and the popular vote, and is the first presidential candidate in history to surpass 70 million votes.
Sportspersons around the world reacted to the result:
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020
President Elect @JoeBiden and Madam Vice President @KamalaHarris congrats!!! #46 LFG 🇺🇸
— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 7, 2020
Joe Biden is projected as the next US President. However VAR are reviewing it.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 7, 2020
Here we go @JoeBiden @CNN 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/G6JjMngyTa
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 7, 2020
Apne waale same hi hain.
Will miss Chacha ki Comedy. #USElection2020 pic.twitter.com/yHiOKjMzuR
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 7, 2020
Just woke up from the weirdest dream, the US president for the last 4 years was… forget it, it’s completely stupid!
— Fred Oumar KANOUTÉ (@FredericKanoute) November 7, 2020
