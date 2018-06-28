Jinson Johnson breaks Sriram Singh’s 42-year-old 800m national mark

Jinson Johnson booked a place in the Asian Games team. (Source: PTI) Jinson Johnson booked a place in the Asian Games team. (Source: PTI)

Jinson Johnson is on a record-breaking spree. In March, at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, he broke a 23-year old national record in the 1500m and on Wednesday, at the ongoing Inter State Championship in Guwahati, he rewrote a 42-year old national mark in the 800m event.

The 27-year-old Army man managed to clock 1:45.65s to bag the gold and in the process erased Sriram Singh’s mark of 1:45.77 set in 1976 at the Montreal Olympics. The effort also earned him a spot in the Asian Games where the qualification guideline specified by the Athletics Federation of India was 1:47.50s. Manjit Singh, who clocked 1:46.24s, clinched the silver medal while Mohammad Afsal (1:46.79) snared the third spot. Johnson credited his success to improved physical fitness, “I have been improving my physical fitness and the conditions were very good. Before the race, I was not thinking about the gold. I told myself that I will go for the national record,” said Johnson, whose previous best was 1:45.98, recorded two years back.

He knew is was a matter of time before he broke Sriram’s record: “My previous personal best timing was not that far away (from Sriram’s). So I knew I could break it and I have done it. I was disappointed that I couldn’t do well in Rio Olympics. Now I am very happy that I qualified for the Asian Games,” he said. Das shines

Hima Das, one of the most promising middle-distance runners in the country, out-ran Dutee Chand in the 200m event for gold. The 18-year-old sprinter clocked 23.10 seconds to equal the meet record set by Rachita Mistry in 2000 and made the AFI cut set at 23.50s.

Dutee Chand, whose pet event is the 100m, clocked 23.41 seconds while her state-mate from Odisha Srabani Nanda settled for the third spot with 23.87s on the clock. Interestingly, Dutee has attained the AFI mark twice in the span of two days. In the heats itself, she had put on an impressive show, running 23:46s. Jumper Murali Sreeshankar was disappointed on missing the guideline by 5cm, despite bagging the gold with a best effort of 7.76m. The 19-year-old, who has a season-best of 7.99m, has recently recovered from a severe case of a ruptured appendix. This was his second event since returning to the field.

