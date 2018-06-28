Jinson Johnson smashes 42-year 800m national record

Jinson Johnson booked a place in the Asian Games team. (Source: PTI) Jinson Johnson booked a place in the Asian Games team. (Source: PTI)

Jinson Johnson ran one of the most memorable races in recent times as he smashed legendary Sriram Singh’s 42-year-old 800m record, the oldest one in Indian athletics, to steal the spotlight on the second day of the 58th National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Johnson, representing Kerala, clocked one minute and 45.65 seconds to clinch the gold and to better the earlier record of 1:45.77 in the name of Sriram set during the 1976 Olympic Games.

He also booked a ticket for the Asian Games as the qualification mark is 1:47.50.

“I have been having improvement on my physical fitness and the conditions today were very good. Before the race, I was not thinking about the gold but thinking about the national record,” Jinson said after the race.

Jinson’s earlier personal best was 1:45.98 in Bangalore in 2016.

“My (earlier) personal best timing was not that far away (from Sriram’s). So I knew I can break it and I have done today. I was disappointed that I couldn’t do well in Rio Olympics. Now I am very happy that I qualified for the Asian Games.”

Reacting after his record was broken, Sriram told PTI: “Records are to be broken and I’m happy that Jinson broke my record. It is good for Indian athletes.”

All the other competitors also clocked fast timings as even the fourth place finisher breached the qualifying mark. But only two will be selected in the Indian team in an event under rules of the Asian Games organizers.

Manjit Singh of Haryana took the silver with a timing of 1:46.24 and also booked a ticket for Asian Games. Mohd. Afsal (1:46.79) of Manipur clinched the bronze, while Beant Singh (1:46.92) of Haryana was fourth.

Hima Das lived up to her fast rising sprint star status as she clinched the gold in women’s 200m race in a meet record-equalling time of 23.10 seconds to book a ticket for the Asian Games in style. But her performance was overshadowed by Jinson’s shock win.

The 18-year-old local favourite led the final race from start to end as she left behind Dutee Chand (23.41) of Odisha by a big gap at the finish line to clock a personal best timing. Another Odisha woman Srabani Nanda took the bronze in 23.87.

Dutee also booked an Asian Games berth as the qualifying time in this event is 23.50. She had already clocked 23.46 in one of the heats yesterday.

There was a slight drizzle just before the start of the race but that did not have any effect on Das producing a fast timing and she raised her hand after crossing the finishing line to celebrate her victory as the handful of the local crowd at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium cheered her from the stands.

“I am happy to have run my personal best at my home track. It is special,” Hima said after the race.

Born in Dhing village in Assam’s Nagaon district, Hima took to athletics two years back only but from then onwards her rise has been meteoric. She has been improving her timings by leaps and bounds in a short time.

She ran 23.22 in Poland earlier this month in Poland during the training-cum-exposure tour and today she improved upon it.

Asked if she thinks she can break the national record of 22.82 of Saraswati Saha during the Asian Games, she said, “I cannot say that now and everybody will see when I run the race in Asian Games.”

In men’s 200m, Muhammed Anas of Kerala took the gold in 20.98 seconds but missed the qualifying mark of 20.87. Anas, who began running 200m recently, had clocked 20.74 earlier this month in Poland during the training-cum-exposure tour.

In the absence of Tintu Luka, who is currently injured, Komal Chodhary of Haryana took the gold in women’s 800m race, clocking 2 minute and 06.68 seconds, well outside the qualifying mark of 2:03.00.

In women’s long jump, Rintu Mathew of Manipur recorded an upset win by clearing a distance of 6.33m to miss the qualifying mark of 6.34 by a whisker.

Gold medal contender Neena Pinto took the silver though she cleared the same distance of 6.33m. India’s number one in this event, Nayana James ended with ‘No Mark’.

M Sreeshankar of Kerala won gold in men’s long jump by clearing a distance of 7.76m to miss the qualifying mark of 7.81m by a small margin.

Shot putter Tejinder Pal Singh Toor also missed the qualifying mark of 19.50m as he won gold in the event by clearing a distance of 19.37m.

Javelin thrower Anu Rani, who won a bronze in 2014 Asian Games, won the gold but would be disappointed as she came up with a below par performance of 54.32m, well below the qualifying mark of 59m.

Meanwhile, legendary athlete P T Usha’s 54th birthday was celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony.

