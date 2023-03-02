scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Jeswin Aldrin breaks M Sreeshankar’s men’s long jump national record with 8.42m leap

The 21-year-old leapt 8.42 metres to erase the previous mark of 8.36 metres set by India teammate M Sreeshankar at the Federation Cup in Kozhikode in April last year.

Aldrin, who had won silver at the Asian Indoor Championships in Astana last month with a 7.97-metre effort, made the most of being in a competitive frame to break the national record.
Listen to this article
Jeswin Aldrin breaks M Sreeshankar’s men’s long jump national record with 8.42m leap
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Tamil Nadu’s Jeswin Aldrin hogged the limelight with a national record in men’s long jump in the second AFI National Jumps Competition near here on Thursday.

The 21-year-old leapt 8.42 metres to erase the the previous mark of 8.36 metres set by India teammate M Sreeshankar at the Federation Cup in Kozhikode in April last year.

Aldrin, who had won silver at the Asian Indoor Championships in Astana last month with a 7.97-metre effort, made the most of being in a competitive frame to break the national record.

Aldrin had leapt 8.37 metres in Kozhikode last year to win gold but since his jump was wind aided, it wasn’t considered a national record by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). Sreeshankar, who bagged silver at the meet with a jump of 8.36m, made the national record his own as it came with a legal tailwind.

A measure of Aldrin’s dominance on Thursday can be had from the fact he was the only competitor to cross the eight-metre mark.

He opened with 8.05m and followed it up with 8.26 before finding the power and speed to get to 8.42m. Kerala’s Muhammed Anees Yahiya was a distant second at 7.85 metres.

“The national record has been a while coming and I am happy it has come at a venue where I have been training. It is the result of hard work turned in here over the last few years,” said Aldrin.

“I now want to produce this kind of performance at the global level.” Gayathry Sivakumar set the women’s triple jump meet record with a hop, step and jump over 12.98 metres to break the 12.68m mark set by Aleena Jose in the inaugural edition in Thiruvananthapuram last year.

Advertisement

She had only two valid jumps in six attempts, but both were good enough for gold. She opened with a 12.46m and got the record in her third attempt.

Also Read
Why for almost four years Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium hasn’t hosted ...
Express Sports Quiz:
Brainsqueeze Quiz 18: Powerful women who play the beautiful game, beautif...
Serena Williams, Title IX, black women sportspersons, Gender issues in sports, Race issues in sports, What is Title IX
Equity in sports has focused on gender, not race. So gaps persist
After bagging gold in 3000m, Kisan Tadvi all set to chart new course

Tamil Nadu’s R Punitha edged out Maharashtra’s Sharvari Parulekar for silver in the event with a jump of 12.39 metres.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 22:01 IST
Next Story

Two injured after fire breaks at hotel in Santacruze (West)

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 02: Latest News
close