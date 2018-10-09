Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins India’s maiden gold medal at Youth Olympic Games

Jeremy Lalrinnunga won gold medal in 62kg weightlifting. (Source: IOAIndia/Twitter)

India had already eclipsed its best-ever tally at a Youth Olympic Games on Day 2 of the extravaganza and by the end of it, had further return to rejoice. Having won three silver medals, India won their first gold medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina with Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifting 150kg on his last attempt for a combined 274kg. This is India’s first-ever gold medal at the Youth Olympics. In the two editions prior to this, India’s best performance was two medals in the 2014 Youth Olympics at Nanjing, China.

In Men’s 62kg Group A weightlifting, Jeremy posted successful attempts of 120kg and 124kg in snatch and 142kg and 150kg in clean & jerk. With his best successful attempts of 124kg in snatch and 150kg in clean & jerk for a combined 274kg, the 15-year-old won the gold medal. Toptas Caner of Turkey won the silver medal for a combined lift of 263kg and Estiven Jose Manjarres of Colombia won the bronze medal with 260kg.

The gold further highlights Lalrinnunga’s mettle following his World Youth silver medal.

India had won three silver medals earlier with Tushar Mane (10m Air Rifle), Tababi Devi (44kg Judo) and Mehuli Ghosh (10m Air Rifle).

India are represented by 46 athletes – their largest contingent – at the third Youth Olympic Games across 13 disciplines.

