Japan to stage Olympics without spectators in Tokyo

Japan will stage the Tokyo Olympics under a state of emergency and there will be no spectators at any of the games’ venues in the capital due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa said Thursday, according to Kyodo News.

The Tokyo Olympic head said a very difficult decision has been made on not allowing spectators.

The Olympics will be held without spectators in the Japanese capital and three neighboring prefectures, due to surging coronavirus infections in the metropolitan area, according to the report. The three prefectures are Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, the report also mentioned.

The pandemic-delayed Olympics open in just over two weeks on July 23.

IOC President Thomas Bach was scheduled to arrive in Tokyo on Thursday, when he will be greeted by the rising cases as he self-isolates for three days in the International Olympic Committee’s five-star hotel in the capital.

Surging COVID-19 cases in Tokyo have hit a two-month high that almost guarantees the Japanese government will declare a new state of emergency to start next week and continue for the duration of the Tokyo Olympics.