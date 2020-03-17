JOC deputy head, JFA chief, Kozo Tashima tests positive for coronavirus

Kozo Tashima showed signs of mild fever and pneumonia. (Source: Twitter) Kozo Tashima showed signs of mild fever and pneumonia. (Source: Twitter)

Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) deputy head Kozo Tashima confirmed on Tuesday that he had been tested positive for coronavirus amidst doubts over the successful hosting of the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

“Today, my test result showed positive for the new coronavirus,” Tashima said in a statement, issued via the Japan Football Association (JFA), which he is the head of.

“I have a mild fever. Examinations showed a symptom of pneumonia, but I’m fine. I will concentrate on treatment following doctors’ advice,” he said.

Tashima had recently been on a business trip since February 28 — visiting Belfast for the annual general meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB), then visiting Amsterdam for a UEFA meeting to give a presentation on Japan’s bid for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. He returned back in Japan on March 8 after visiting United States.

During the UEFA gatherings, Tashima stated in his statement that he saw Swiss and Serbian football chiefs, who have both tested positive for the virus, although he added it was not clear how he contracted the dreaded infection.

“I have chosen to face the illness as so many people are doing in Japan and around the world,” he added, after the Tokyo 2020 organising committee said it would tone down the festivities related to the Olympic torch.

The flame, which has already been lit in Greece, will arrive in northern Japan on Friday, with the torch relay slated to start on March 26 from Fukushima.

