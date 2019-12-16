Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan express concern about Jamia students over CAA protests

Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan expressed their displeasure about the clashes in Jamia Milia Islamia. Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan expressed their displeasure about the clashes in Jamia Milia Islamia.

Former Indian cricket team seamer Irfan Pathan expressed concern after several students of Jamia Millia Islamia were injured in a police lathicharge during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The injured students were taken to a nearby hospital in South Delhi.

“Political blame game will go on forever but I and our country is concerned about the students of #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest,” Pathan wrote on Twitter.

The Delhi Police on Sunday evening entered the campus of Jamia Millia University after protests against Citizenship Act turned violent in South Delhi. They resorted to tear gas shelling and lathicharge inside the campus after tensions erupted in Sarai Juleina and Mathura Road earlier in the day.

According to police, four buses were allegedly set on fire after which four fire engines were pressed to service to douse the flames. Schools in South East Delhi and Noida will remain shut on Monday.

“Political blame game will go on forever but I and our country is concerned about the students of #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest,” Pathan wrote on Twitter.

Political blame game will go on forever but I and our country🇮🇳 is concerned about the students of #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 15, 2019

Deeply disturbing visuals from educational institutions across the country. Teary eyed. They are one of us. These kids are the future of this country. We don’t make India great by silencing their voices with the use of force. You’ll only turn them against India. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 16, 2019

“Laathi-charge” -a tactic devised by British colonial police to brutally suppress & control the populace. Never thought this would be a regularly used tool to counter public protests in 2019 India

Dissent & protest is part of democracy, police brutality is not the answer — Shiva Keshavan, OLY (@100thofasec) December 15, 2019

Earlier, in the afternoon, three public buses and a fire tender were set afire in New Friends’ Colony. According to Delhi Fire Service, students of Jamia Millia Islamia University blocked the way of one of the fire tenders and damaged it. Two firemen were also injured in the violence, they said. Jamia Millia, however, denied its involvement in the arson and violence, claiming it was the work of “outsiders”.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd