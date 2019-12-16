Follow Us:
Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan express concern about Jamia students over CAA protests

Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia were injured as police entered their campus and lathicharged them after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in South Delhi turned violent.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 16, 2019 10:59:42 pm
Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan expressed their displeasure about the clashes in Jamia Milia Islamia.

Former Indian cricket team seamer Irfan Pathan expressed concern after several students of Jamia Millia Islamia were injured in a police lathicharge during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The injured students were taken to a nearby hospital in South Delhi.

“Political blame game will go on forever but I and our country is concerned about the students of #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest,” Pathan wrote on Twitter.

The Delhi Police on Sunday evening entered the campus of Jamia Millia University after protests against Citizenship Act turned violent in South Delhi. They resorted to tear gas shelling and lathicharge inside the campus after tensions erupted in Sarai Juleina and Mathura Road earlier in the day.

According to police, four buses were allegedly set on fire after which four fire engines were pressed to service to douse the flames. Schools in South East Delhi and Noida will remain shut on Monday.

Earlier, in the afternoon, three public buses and a fire tender were set afire in New Friends’ Colony. According to Delhi Fire Service, students of Jamia Millia Islamia University blocked the way of one of the fire tenders and damaged it. Two firemen were also injured in the violence, they said. Jamia Millia, however, denied its involvement in the arson and violence, claiming it was the work of “outsiders”.

