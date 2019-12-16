Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

‘Silent spectators’: Netizens question cricketers, sportstars’ silence on Jamia, CAA unrest

Former India cricketers Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan raised concerns after several students of Jamia Millia Islamia were injured as police entered their campus and lathicharged them after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in South Delhi turned violent.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 16, 2019 10:55:06 pm
According to netizens when it comes to the sports fraternity, who often speak up on various issues in the country, there is dead silence. (AP/Express File)

The police crackdown in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University and on CAA protestors resulted in widespread agitation across the country on Monday. Thousands of students took to the streets demanding a probe into the use of teargas inside Jamia’s library on Sunday as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities.

Many students were also injured in a clash with the police at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday night during a protest against the police action in Jamia University. Members of the civil society have also raised questions as to what prompted the police to resort to “violent” action against students at Jamia and AMU protesting against the amended citizenship act.

Amidst the dissonance that has engulfed the national capital, voices of resistance are still resounding loud and clear. However, netizens questioned the stoic silence by the sports fraternity, who often speak up on various issues in the country.

A few former cricketers including cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra and former India seamer Irfan Pathan did speak up.

READ | CAB protests: Mob hits the street, police Jamia campus and students

Chopra, former India opener, said that images of students clashing with police at various institutions over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were deeply disturbing and crushing voices of dissent will only turn the agitators against India.

The 42-year-old former batsman, who played 10 Tests for India, took to Twitter on Monday to express his concern.

READ | Malayalam film industry stands united with Jamia students, condemns police crackdown

“Deeply disturbing visuals from educational institutions across the country. Teary eyed. They are one of us. These kids are the future of this country. We don’t make India great by silencing their voices with the use of force. You’ll only turn them against India,” Chopra wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Political blame game will go on forever but I and our country is concerned about the students of #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest,” wrote Irfan Pathan on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier, six-time World Champion and Olympic medallist boxer MC Mary Kom had said that she voted in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 stating that her opinion did not matter.

In an interview given to ABP News before the Rajya Sabha session, Mary said, “It’s a very important Bill. If the request has come from the Minister or the government, I should be in the House only. I know, the Bill is going to be passed. It’s not in my hands of course and my opinion here does not matter. If the government is supporting and everyone is supporting then I will also support it.”

“I am not a politician. If the Government has taken a decision then even if I request them to withdraw CAB. It’s not going to be withdrawn. At this stage, it’s not going to stop. If the decision is already taken, then I will just follow that,” she had said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 27: Latest News