‘Silent spectators’: Netizens question cricketers, sportstars’ silence on Jamia, CAA unrest

The police crackdown in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University and on CAA protestors resulted in widespread agitation across the country on Monday. Thousands of students took to the streets demanding a probe into the use of teargas inside Jamia’s library on Sunday as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities.

Many students were also injured in a clash with the police at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday night during a protest against the police action in Jamia University. Members of the civil society have also raised questions as to what prompted the police to resort to “violent” action against students at Jamia and AMU protesting against the amended citizenship act.

Amidst the dissonance that has engulfed the national capital, voices of resistance are still resounding loud and clear. However, netizens questioned the stoic silence by the sports fraternity, who often speak up on various issues in the country.

A few former cricketers including cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra and former India seamer Irfan Pathan did speak up.

Chopra, former India opener, said that images of students clashing with police at various institutions over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were deeply disturbing and crushing voices of dissent will only turn the agitators against India.

The 42-year-old former batsman, who played 10 Tests for India, took to Twitter on Monday to express his concern.

“Deeply disturbing visuals from educational institutions across the country. Teary eyed. They are one of us. These kids are the future of this country. We don’t make India great by silencing their voices with the use of force. You’ll only turn them against India,” Chopra wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Political blame game will go on forever but I and our country is concerned about the students of #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest,” wrote Irfan Pathan on Twitter on Sunday.

It has been most disappointing to see the many heroes – mostly from sport – that I grew up worshipping have been absolutely silent as the country is set on fire. Some of them hold the influence to start a movement, but I guess Gods on the grass are fallible mortals outside. — Sarthak Dev (@devellix) December 16, 2019

Oye, @imVkohli remember when you had the cheek to call something the greatest move in India’s history? Where’s your voice now, Virat? IT’S YOUR CITY! SPEAK UP! — Aaditya Narayan (@AadityaN_28) December 15, 2019

It’s great to hear this from U

But unfortunately most of the cricketers and Actors are silent , we thought they were our heroes 😏

How stupid I am — ManMohan Singh [Parody] (@UnderratedPM) December 16, 2019

A cricketer with a heart, a mind, and a conscience. It would be nice if his former opening partner, a Jamia alumnus, said something too. https://t.co/XQTGr3MzZ9 — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) December 16, 2019

U should also ask to cricketers why they r silent and atheletes👎https://t.co/xMFmiX7eMN https://t.co/lFENiirPip — Srk’s🎀Ash (@Srk_ash1) December 16, 2019

Whn so called star cricketers R silent for the reasons best kwn to them. Some of them might bussy running their schools or setting up their political career. This stand deserves a salute. I hope some more supports pour in frm cricketing fraternity @GautamGambhir @virendersehwag — Rajeev Gupta (@im_rajeevgupta) December 16, 2019

Earlier, six-time World Champion and Olympic medallist boxer MC Mary Kom had said that she voted in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 stating that her opinion did not matter.

In an interview given to ABP News before the Rajya Sabha session, Mary said, “It’s a very important Bill. If the request has come from the Minister or the government, I should be in the House only. I know, the Bill is going to be passed. It’s not in my hands of course and my opinion here does not matter. If the government is supporting and everyone is supporting then I will also support it.”

“I am not a politician. If the Government has taken a decision then even if I request them to withdraw CAB. It’s not going to be withdrawn. At this stage, it’s not going to stop. If the decision is already taken, then I will just follow that,” she had said.

