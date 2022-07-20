Jamaican trio make women’s 200m final after sizzling semis

Updated: July 20, 2022 9:14:25 am
Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, fresh from their Jamaican clean sweep in the 100 metres, all qualified for the world 200m final on Tuesday but it was not all plain sailing in a stunningly-fast trio of semi-finals.
Jackson, who messed up horribly in the heats at the Tokyo Olympics when she almost stopped at the line and got overtaken and eliminated made no mistake this time. She roared clear round the bend earning a big enough lead to safely ease down as much as 40 metres out yet still post 21.67 – the fastest of the night and a time only she has bettered this season.
Despite the experience gained from twice being a double sprint gold medallist, Thompson-Herah looked like she took her foot off the gas in the final few metres, almost fatally.
American Tamara Clark and Britain’s defending champion Dina Asher-Smith both dipped ahead of her – with two hundredths of a second between all three – but Thomson-Herah’s 21.97 was enough to send her into the final as one of two fastest losers.
Subscriber Only Stories
Fraser-Pryce, who claimed her fifth world 100m gold on Sunday, had an incredible start to stamp her authority on the third heat, easing down to finish in 21.82 ahead of American Abby Steiner – second fastest in the world this year but having to work hard to stay in the Jamaican’s slipstream.
Such was the standard of the semis that four women, led by American Jenna Prandini with 22.08, failed to make it to Thursday’s showdown despite running times that would have qualified for every previous final.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports
Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states
Projects near LoC, those of strategic value won't need green nod
Latest News
Mahesh Bhatt recalls Sushmita Sen’s romance with Vikram Bhatt, defends her right to ‘live life on her own terms’
Popular Punjabi lyricist-singer Jaani injured in road accident: ‘Saw death and God with my eyes today’
While You Were Asleep: SA beat ENG in Stokes farewell ODI, Barcelona beat Miami 0-6 and Ceh becomes youngest discus throw world champion
Explained: Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Jaishankar to move Bill in RS to prohibit financing of weapons of mass destruction
Bangalore News Live: Will act on demand for Maratha reservation as per constitutional provisions, CM Bommai says
Delhi News Live: Murdered DSP was set to retire, take up farming; moderate rain likely today
ENG vs SA ODI: England debutant Matthew Potts falls ill as players, spectators suffer exhaustion in staggering heat
Chris Evans on humanising The Gray Man’s villain: ‘Even though Lloyd Hansen is deplorable, he believes he’s right’
Why Rajendra Kumar was known as the ‘Jubilee Kumar’ of Bollywood, his films ran for at least 25 weeks in theatres
When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his actor friend, Om Puri saved his life
Redmi K50i launch Live Updates: The Redmi K-series comes back to India