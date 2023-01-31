‘I really thought he was going to f***ing punch me’: Jake Paul’s reaction after Tyson Fury gatecrashes

In an amazing incident, world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury gatecrashed an interview where Jake Paul was being interviewed. Video of the incident has gone viral where Fury pretended to hit Jake Paul.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake was being interviewed by JOE when Tyson paid him a surprise visit. The American looked on in shock when the Gypsy King burst through the door and faked a punch.

Paul is set to take on Tyson’s brother Tommy in Saudi Arabia on February 26 with the pair coming head-to-head in London on Saturday night.

But the two soon embraced after a light-hearted face off – although fans were convinced Paul feared for his life.

Paul said: “You could literally see the fear.”

Fury said “Jake’s life flashed before his eyes.”

And even Paul agreed, as he admitted: “I really thought he was going to f***ing punch me when he came in.”

In an Instagram post, Paul wrote, “After multiple failed attempts to get Tommy Fury in the ring, the moment of truth has finally arrived. Fumbles has no excuses now. Baby is born. Money is massive. Immigration is not an issue. Sunday February 26, Paul vs Fury is live on ESPN+ PPV in the US and BT Sport Box Office in the UK. Tyson Fury has promised he and Papa John will make Tommy retire from boxing and change his last name forever if he can’t beat the YouTuber. Saturday (tomorrow) I’m coming to London to look at all three Fury’s in the eye and shake on that promise.”