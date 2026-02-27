Jack Doohan says he received death threats before he was dropped by F1 team Alpine

Jack Doohan says he received death threats and had to call police to resolve an encounter with armed men around the time of last year’s Miami Grand Prix, just before he lost his Formula 1 drive with Alpine.

The Australian driver said in the latest series of Netflix documentary “Drive To Survive”, released Friday, that he had been threatened by email, describing the atmosphere around what proved to be his final race as “pretty heavy stuff”.

Doohan made his debut for Alpine in the last race of 2024 and was dropped and replaced by Franco Colapinto after Miami, the sixth race of 2025. He’s now a reserve driver for Haas.