Jack Doohan says he received death threats before he was dropped by F1 team Alpine

Jack Doohan says he received death threats and had to call police to resolve an encounter with armed men around the time of last year’s Miami Grand Prix, just before he lost his Formula 1 drive with Alpine.
The Australian driver said in the latest series of Netflix documentary “Drive To Survive”, released Friday, that he had been threatened by email, describing the atmosphere around what proved to be his final race as “pretty heavy stuff”.
Doohan made his debut for Alpine in the last race of 2024 and was dropped and replaced by Franco Colapinto after Miami, the sixth race of 2025. He’s now a reserve driver for Haas.
“I got serious death threats for this Grand Prix, saying they’re going to kill me here if I’m not out of the car,” Doohan said in the documentary. “I had six or seven emails saying if I’m still in the car by Miami, that I’ll be, you know, all my limbs will be cut off.”
Doohan also described an incident where he saw three “armed men”, adding that “I had to call my police escort to come get it under control.”
He didn’t specify how that incident was resolved, and he didn’t identify anyone responsible.
After Colapinto replaced him at Alpine in May, Doohan posted on social media that he and his family had been facing online abuse, and indicated at the time that fans from Colapinto’s home country of Argentina were responsible.
The duo were the only two drivers in F1 last season not to score a point as Alpine finished last in the constructors’ standings.
Earlier Doohan joined Japan’s Ryo Hirakawa, 31, on U.S.-owned Haas’s reserve roster.
“It’s the ideal place to continue my Formula One career,” Doohan said of the Toyota-backed outfit earlier in the month.
Team boss Ayao Komatsu said the Australian’s experience as a reserve with Alpine was another plus.
“The dedication required to remain sharp and prepared to race while getting to know how the team works and so on, it’s challenging for any driver — especially one who’s obviously still very keen to race again at this level,” he added.
“I’ve enjoyed getting to know Jack and we’re looking forward to welcoming him into the team and benefiting from his contributions.”
The season starts with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 8.