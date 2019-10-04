It’s raining cross-kicks at Kobe

Known for his wide range of deceptive trick kicks, Ireland’s Johnny Sexton could be likened to Italian footballer Andrea Pirlo. In his team’s 35-0 seven-try win over Russia on Thursday, he literally unleashed them all in Kobe’s sizzler of a first half.

A line of Russians awaits his charge from a turnover ball as he’s dead centre in front of the uprights, but the puppeteer picks his spot behind that wall of men, and floats a low, straight, flat grubber kick instead of passing back. Peter O’Mahony goes sliding, whips up the ball and crosses over for Ireland’s second try.

Rugby’s slot increasingly has become a pinpoint kick in the vicinity of the tryline, and at Kobe, Sexton’s string-pulling set-up play sees magic 3 minutes later though no score comes of it.

The 2018 World Player of the Year is known to deal with pressure fantastically and as Ireland chase a bonus point after their loss to Japan last week, Sexton plays only 40 minutes which are the most dynamic part of the game.

In the 17th minute he pings the second of his “cross-field probers” like BBC calls it, to wings first on the right where Andrew Conway almost gets there, and next on the left where Keith Earls tumbles it out so close to the tryline that had he caught it clean, it was 5 points on a platter.

Shepherd Sexton is one of the finest readers of the game close to the line, and all three of his split-second set-up decisions have been perfect, never mind what happened of the execution.

Sexton, Ireland’s talisman, had to grace that tryline kick zone for the trend to take off, but this World Cup has seen a plethora of these cross kicks, ramping up the offensive very close to the melee area.

Attacking option

Rugby doesn’t allow a forward pass. That’s the bedrock of the sport which follows the passing back but chomping forward into territory rhythm. You can kick forward though.

The cross kick is then brought out to cheekily beat the clunky defence of the forward pack. Former India captain Nasser Hussain says the option is mightily paying off. “Cross kicks are seen as an attacking weapon more often now.. perhaps, the defense upfront from teams are pretty strong thus, that is an option being explored,” he says.

It’s a 60-40 contest for the high ball on kick with the attacking team in advantage as they are on the front foot. “Plus if a defender is there they would always be under immense pressure – as 9 out of 10 times they would be stationary or moving backwards (when receiving the high ball) and contesting against someone moving forward with momentum,” he explains. Nothing can match the rush of a wing dodging and twinkling and sprinting forward for a touch down.

But the ping cross kick, pick-and-touch by a lurking teammate, have the charm of basketball’s three pointers or football’s headers from corners.

All Blacks special

Guardian described Jordie Barrett who scored one such try from a Richie Mo’unga kicked dipper from across the field and flanks, as the effort of someone “casually standing at the bus-stop” before he blitz-hopped to score the All Blacks second try.

The cross kicks would seem to rain down in one-sided games like the All Blacks 63-0 win over Canada or Ireland sharpening their attacks against minnows Russia. But even the best of defenses will be left gritting their teeth when a nice lob finds an unmarked man in the corner who is spared the onrushing tanks of the forward scrum.

A sidestep here, a switch of hands there, few angled strides and a try’s there for the taking from the long-distance liberos.

But perhaps the finest exhibition of the cross kicks was in the Wales-Australia game. Bernard Foley’s singular moment of magic had a loping lovely kick for Ashley-Cooper’s try as the Wallabies tried to speed things up with aerial probers. His inspiration though must have been what Welshman Dan Biggar did very early in the game. He threaded a cross-field kick right into the arms of winger Hadleigh Parkes who soared above Marika Koroibete, spun mid air and leapt for a sensational try for the Dragons.