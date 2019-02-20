ISSF World Cup: Denied visas, Pakistan want Olympic quota withdrawn for 25m rapid fire pistol

Pakistan has written to the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF), urging them to withdraw the Olympic quota places on offer in the 25m rapid fire pistol event at the Delhi World Cup, which begins on Saturday.

ISSF general secretary Alexander Ratner said they have received an email from the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) on Wednesday afternoon, in which they have requested not to award Tokyo 2020 spots in the said event ‘since two of their shooters have not been granted visa’ by the Indian government. Ratner said the decision on allotment of quotas will be taken by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who got in touch with the ISSF on Tuesday regarding the issue.

“They are requesting not to distribute quota places in Delhi and do it at the next World Cup in Beijing instead. It is the authority of the IOC now,” Ratner said.

A three-member Pakistan contingent, including two 25m rapid fire pistol shooters, were originally to arrive in Delhi on Wednesday. However, NRAP officials have claimed they weren’t granted visas.

Ratner said they have sought an appointment with sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to resolve the issue. “We hope to meet him tonight and find a solution,” Ratner said.

National Rifle Association of India president Raninder Singh said, “That is their request it the ISSF. The format of the tournament does not change. It is unfortunate that the team for whatever reasons have not been granted visa’ despite our best effort. But, as of now, I have not received any intimation regarding a change in format of the tournament.”