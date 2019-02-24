Shooting World Cup Live score streaming, Day 2: Manu Bhaker in 25m Pistol final action after Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold

Shooting World Cup Live score streaming, Day 2: Manu Bhaker in 25m Pistol final action after Saurabh Chaudhary wins goldhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/issf-world-cup-new-delhi-2019-day-2-live-score-streaming-5598623/
ISSF World Cup New Delhi 2019 Day 2 Live score streaming: Three finals will be played on Sunday, the first of which is the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions.
ISSF World Cup New Delhi 2019 Day 2 Live score streaming: Saurabh Chaudhary is India’s sole hope in the men’s 10m Air Pistol final. Three finals will take place on Day 2 of the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. Abhishek Verma and Ravinder Singh fell away in the qualifiers but Saurabh was relentless in his charge for a spot in the final round.
26-year-old Apurvi Chandela became India’s first gold medallist of this year’s tournament on Saturday with her victory in the 10m rifle event. On Sunday, the likes of Sanjeev Rajput, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Ravinder Singh, Rahi Sarnobat, and Manu Bhaker will be in action.
Next up: Manu Bhaker
Manu Bhaker will be hoping to add to India's medal tally as she plays in the 25m Pistol Women final. The finalists have come out. The final to begin in a few moments.
Olympic quota assured as Saurabh is in top two. Goes for gold after China's Pang Wei finishes with bronze.
Medal assured for Saurabh
Saurabh scored 9.7s in the last two series but he has maintained enough lead to not be bothered by a bad shot or two. Only the top three left in contention. Medal assured for Saurabh Chaudhary, sits at the top with a comfortable lead of 4.8 points
Saurabh shines
The Indian shooter Saurabh is shining as he increases his lead at the top to 4.8 points. 163.9 after 16 shots. The home crowd is screaming at the top of their lungs
Saurabh increases lead
A 10.5 and 10.4 help Saurabh increase his lead to the shooter on the second position to 4.4 points. The two Korean finalists get eliminated after the first three series of shots.
Saurabh maintains top spot
After ten shots, Saurabh stands at the top with 102.2 points. The Indian shooter has got a good lead, is leading in the final after the first elimination.
Saurabh's 2nd series of 5 shots: 9.6, 10.6, 10.6, 10.1, 10.1
First series
Saurabh has a decent start, making 51.2 in the first of the five series, is joint-first. Except one below-par shot, all his shots were above 10.
His score: 10.2, 10.3, 10.7, 10.5, 9.5
10m air pistol men final begins
The names of the finalists are being announced. Even before the announcer could read out his name, Saurabh Chaudhary gets a rousing reception from the Delhi crowd. "Hang on, I haven't even read out his name yet," says the announcer. Saurabh aims for medal as the 10m air pistol men final begins.
Hello and welcome!
Indian shooting's teen titans are in action today. First up is 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary, who is the sole Indian to have qualified for the final at the 10m Air Pistol event. Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker has shot 294 in the Rapid Fire stage, and settled for 590 and currently the second place in the 25m Pistol category. A place in the final is all but confirmed for her!
ISSF World Cup New Delhi 2019 Day 2 Live score streaming: Indian shooters failed to qualify for the final as Hungary's Istvan Peni claimed the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF World Cup here Sunday.
The 22-year-old shot 459.1 to win the top prize at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. Sergey Kamenskiy of Russia clinched the the silver medal with a total score of 459. The bronze went to Marco De Nicolo of Italy who managed a score of 444.5.
