Shooting World Cup Live score streaming, Day 2: Manu Bhaker in 25m Pistol final action after Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold

ISSF World Cup New Delhi 2019 Day 2 Live score streaming: Saurabh Chaudhary is India’s sole hope in the men’s 10m Air Pistol final. Three finals will take place on Day 2 of the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. Abhishek Verma and Ravinder Singh fell away in the qualifiers but Saurabh was relentless in his charge for a spot in the final round.

26-year-old Apurvi Chandela became India’s first gold medallist of this year’s tournament on Saturday with her victory in the 10m rifle event. On Sunday, the likes of Sanjeev Rajput, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Ravinder Singh, Rahi Sarnobat, and Manu Bhaker will be in action.