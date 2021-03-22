scorecardresearch
Monday, March 22, 2021
ISSF World Cup: India’s Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar clinch gold

Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Panwar won the gold medal in the Mixed 10m Air Rifle.

Updated: March 22, 2021 11:25:20 am
India's Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan produced some excellent shooting. (SAI Media photo/Twitter)

India’s Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Panwar clinched the gold medal in 10m air rifle mixed team event of ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi.

Together they racked up a total of 16 in the gold medal match and edged ahead of Hungary’s Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes.

Valarivan and Panwar shot a 10.4 each in the final shot to secure the yellow metal while the Hungarian pair got 10.7 and 9.9.

Before that, the Indians more or less sealed the issue in their favour with a 10.8 apiece in the penultimate attempt, even as their opponents managed 10.4 each

