ISSF World Cup: Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Singh win gold

Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Singh fetched India’s first gold at the ongoing ISSF World Cup 2019 in Beijing, beating China in the final of 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event.

The final against Chinese pair of Liu Ruxuan and Yang Haoran was a closely contested one, with the hosts having a 13-11 advantage.

However, Anjum and Divyansh made a brilliant comeback to to level it at 15-15 before winning and occupying the first place by 17-15.

It was a new format in Finals with top 2 teams competing against each other for Gold (and same for Bronze).

The bronze went to Russia’s Yulia Karimova and Grigorii Shamakov.

On Wednesday, teen sensation Manu Bhaker and the seasoned Heena Sidhu looked off colour as both failed to make the final in the 10m air pistol event.

In the Men’s 3P event, Chain Singh’s qualifying round effort of 1165 got him 27th place while Parul Kumar shot 1164 for the 33rd position. Senior marksman Sanjeev Rajput was languishing at the 58th spot with a score of 1145.

In the two medal events, Yashaswani Singh Deswal’s 10th place finish in the women’s 10m Air Pistol was the best Indian performance. She shot a score of 577 while the 578 was the last qualifying score.