ISSF World Cup 2019 Live Score, Shooting World Cup Day 1 Live Streaming: Apurvi Chandela in 10m air rifle action

ISSF World Cup 2019 Live Score, Shooting World Cup Day 1 Live Streaming: The first day of the ISSF World Cup 2019 taking place in New Delhi will see Apurvi Chandela in the 10m air rifle women action. Apurvi Chandela became the only Indian shooter to qualify for the 10m Women Air Rifle final. She finished at the 4th spot in the Qualification round with 629.3 Anjum Moudgil and Elavenil Valarivan do not qualify for the final

Around 500 shooters from 60 nations, including 23 competitors from host country India, will compete for top honours — medals and quotas. India has already won the maximum possible two quota berths in the women’s 10m air rifle event and will compete for 12 quotas in six events, besides trying to win medals.