Olympic quotas at Delhi World Cup withdrawn after denial of visas to Pakistan shooters

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday decided to scrap all 16 quota places for 2020 Tokyo Olympics which were on offer at the Shooting World Cup in New Delhi, due to denial of visas to Pakistan players. The ISSF President Vladimir Lisin, in a briefing to media personnel, said: “IOC has decided that there will be no 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota places on offer at the New Delhi Shooting World Cup due to denial of visas to the Pakistan contingent.”

Advertising

The statement came a day after Pakistan wrote to the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF), urging them to withdraw the Olympic quota places on offer in the 25m rapid fire pistol event at the Delhi World Cup, which begins on Saturday.

“We have to respect the Olympics Charter,” Lisin said.

A three-member Pakistan contingent, including two 25m rapid fire pistol shooters, were originally to arrive in Delhi on Wednesday. However, days after the Pulwama terror attacks, NRAP officials claimed they were not granted visas.

ISSF general secretary Alexander Ratner on Wednesday had said they have received an email from the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP), in which they have requested not to award Tokyo 2020 spots in the said event ‘since two of their shooters have not been granted visa’ by the Indian government.

Advertising

Ratner had further said that the decision on allotment of quotas will be taken by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who got in touch with the ISSF on Tuesday regarding the issue.