ISSF World Cup 2019 Fixtures, Schedule, Venue, Timings in IST, Broadcasting Channel

The ISSF World Cup 2019 event is ready to kick off from Thursday. The tournament, which will be played on home soil at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in New Delhi, will have 16 Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota places up for grabs. India are fielding a 23-member squad with 11 shooters in the non-competition Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) category.
Overall, Around 503 shooters from 58 countries will be competing for top honours with eight of the 10 events offering Olympic quota places. With Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil already securing an Olympic quota in Women’s 10m air rifle event, the Indian contingent will compete for a maximum of 14 quota places in the event. Although securing a quota, as per the stated policy, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will take the final call on selection, based on the aggregate scores of shooters (in international tournaments and selection trials) leading up to the Olympic Games.
Here is everything you need to know about ISSF World Cup 2019:
India Squad:
10m air rifle:
Men: Deepak Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar;
Women: Apurvi Chandela (Q), Anjum Moudgil (Q), Elavenil Valarivan
10m air rifle mixed team: Deepak Kumar/Apurvi Chandela, Ravi Kumar/Anjum Moudgil
10m air pistol mixed team: Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma/Heena Sidhu
50m rifle 3position:
Men’s: Chain Singh, Sanjeev Rajput, Parul Kumar
Women’s: Gaayathri Nithyandam, Tejaswini Sawant, Sunidhi Chauhan
10m air pistol:
Men’s: Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Ravinder Singh
Women’s: Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu, Anuradha
25m rapid fire:
Men’s: Anish, Arpit Goel, Adarsh Singh
25m pistol:
Women’s: Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker, Anuradha
ISSF World Cup Schedule:
February 22, 2019, Friday – 09:00 – 15:00 Pre-Event Training
February 23, 2019, Saturday –
09:00 – 11:45 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Elimination 1
09:15 – 10:30 10m Air Rifle Women Relay 1
10:00 – 13:30 25m Pistol Women Precision Stage
11:45 – 13:00 10m Air Rifle Women Relay 2
12:45 – 15:30 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Elimination 2
14:15 Final 10m Air Rifle Women
15:00 Victory Ceremony
February 24, 2019, Sunday
09:00 – 11:45 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
09:45 – 11:00 10m Air Pistol Men Relay 1
12:00 – 15:00 25m Pistol Women Rapid Fire Stage
12:15 – 13:30 10m Air Pistol Men Relay 2
12:45 Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
14:00 Victory Ceremony
14:45 Final 10m Air Pistol Men
15:30 Victory Ceremony
16:15 Final 25m Pistol Women
17:15 Victory Ceremony
February 25, 2019, Monday
09:00 – 11:45 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Elimination 1
09:15 – 10:30 10m Air Rifle Men Relay 1
10:30 – 15:00 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 1
11:45 – 13:00 10m Air Rifle Men Relay 2
12:45 – 15:30 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Elimination 2
14:15 Final 10m Air Rifle Men
15:00 Victory Ceremony
February 26, 2019, Tuesday
09:00 – 11:45 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
09:45 – 11:00 10m Air Pistol Women Relay 1
10:30 – 15:00 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 2
12:15 – 13:30 10m Air Pistol Women Relay 2
12:45 Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
14:00 Victory Ceremony
14:45 Final 10m Air Pistol Women
15:30 Victory Ceremony
16:15 Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men
17:15 Victory Ceremony
February 27, 2019, Wednesday
09:00 – 09:50 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Relay 1
10:25 – 11:15 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Relay 2
12:00 – 12:50 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Relay 1
12:15 Final 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
13:00 Victory Ceremony
13:25 – 14:15 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Relay 2
15:15 Final 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
16:00 Victory Ceremony
Broadcasting channel and Live Streaming
The ISSF World Cup 2019 will be the first shooting world cup event which will get a live broadcast on television. The event will be broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The ISSF World Cup 2019 will also be live streamed on SonyLiv.