ISSF World Cup 2019 Fixtures, Schedule, Venue, Timings in IST, Broadcasting Channel

The ISSF World Cup 2019 event is ready to kick off from Thursday. The tournament, which will be played on home soil at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in New Delhi, will have 16 Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota places up for grabs. India are fielding a 23-member squad with 11 shooters in the non-competition Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) category.

Overall, Around 503 shooters from 58 countries will be competing for top honours with eight of the 10 events offering Olympic quota places. With Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil already securing an Olympic quota in Women’s 10m air rifle event, the Indian contingent will compete for a maximum of 14 quota places in the event. Although securing a quota, as per the stated policy, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will take the final call on selection, based on the aggregate scores of shooters (in international tournaments and selection trials) leading up to the Olympic Games.

Here is everything you need to know about ISSF World Cup 2019:

India Squad:

10m air rifle:

Men: Deepak Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar;

Women: Apurvi Chandela (Q), Anjum Moudgil (Q), Elavenil Valarivan

10m air rifle mixed team: Deepak Kumar/Apurvi Chandela, Ravi Kumar/Anjum Moudgil

10m air pistol mixed team: Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma/Heena Sidhu

50m rifle 3position:

Men’s: Chain Singh, Sanjeev Rajput, Parul Kumar

Women’s: Gaayathri Nithyandam, Tejaswini Sawant, Sunidhi Chauhan

10m air pistol:

Men’s: Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Ravinder Singh

Women’s: Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu, Anuradha

25m rapid fire:

Men’s: Anish, Arpit Goel, Adarsh Singh

25m pistol:

Women’s: Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker, Anuradha

ISSF World Cup Schedule:

February 22, 2019, Friday – 09:00 – 15:00 Pre-Event Training

February 23, 2019, Saturday –

09:00 – 11:45 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Elimination 1

09:15 – 10:30 10m Air Rifle Women Relay 1

10:00 – 13:30 25m Pistol Women Precision Stage

11:45 – 13:00 10m Air Rifle Women Relay 2

12:45 – 15:30 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Elimination 2

14:15 Final 10m Air Rifle Women

15:00 Victory Ceremony

February 24, 2019, Sunday

09:00 – 11:45 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men

09:45 – 11:00 10m Air Pistol Men Relay 1

12:00 – 15:00 25m Pistol Women Rapid Fire Stage

12:15 – 13:30 10m Air Pistol Men Relay 2

12:45 Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men

14:00 Victory Ceremony

14:45 Final 10m Air Pistol Men

15:30 Victory Ceremony

16:15 Final 25m Pistol Women

17:15 Victory Ceremony

February 25, 2019, Monday

09:00 – 11:45 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Elimination 1

09:15 – 10:30 10m Air Rifle Men Relay 1

10:30 – 15:00 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 1

11:45 – 13:00 10m Air Rifle Men Relay 2

12:45 – 15:30 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Elimination 2

14:15 Final 10m Air Rifle Men

15:00 Victory Ceremony

February 26, 2019, Tuesday

09:00 – 11:45 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women

09:45 – 11:00 10m Air Pistol Women Relay 1

10:30 – 15:00 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 2

12:15 – 13:30 10m Air Pistol Women Relay 2

12:45 Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women

14:00 Victory Ceremony

14:45 Final 10m Air Pistol Women

15:30 Victory Ceremony

16:15 Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men

17:15 Victory Ceremony

February 27, 2019, Wednesday

09:00 – 09:50 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Relay 1

10:25 – 11:15 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Relay 2

12:00 – 12:50 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Relay 1

12:15 Final 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

13:00 Victory Ceremony

13:25 – 14:15 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Relay 2

15:15 Final 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

16:00 Victory Ceremony

Broadcasting channel and Live Streaming

The ISSF World Cup 2019 will be the first shooting world cup event which will get a live broadcast on television. The event will be broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The ISSF World Cup 2019 will also be live streamed on SonyLiv.