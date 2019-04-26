ISSF World Cup 2019: Divyansh Singh Panwar wins silver, secures Olympic quota for India

Toggle Menu
Teenager Divyansh Singh Panwar added to India's medal tally by finishing second in the 10m air rifle event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Beijing, China.

A day after winning gold for India in the mixed team event along with Anjum Moudgil, teenager Divyansh Singh Panwar added to India’s medal tally by finishing second in the 10m air rifle event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Beijing, China. With the silver medal, Divyansh also secured an Olympic quota for India.

The 17-year old, who is only in his second senior competition, on Friday was this close to winning another gold which eventually went to China’s Zicheng Hui, who was ahead by 0.4 points. Divyansh shot a score of 249.0 to claim the second spot while Grigorii Shamakov of Russia settled for bronze with a score of 227.5.

On Thursday, Anjum partnered Divyansh for the first time to beat the formidable Chinese pair of Liu Ruxuan and Yang Haoran 17-15 in Air Rifle Mixed Team event to win gold. Then later in the day, the duo of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary added another gold in the 10 m air pistol mixed team event.

India have won a total of three medals at the tournament so far.

