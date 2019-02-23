ISSF World Cup 2019: Apurvi Chandela breaks World Record to win India’s 1st gold medal

India’s Apurvi Chandela on Saturday broke World Record to register India’s first gold medal at the ISSF World Cup 2019. The 26-year-old shooter shot 252.9 in a thrilling 10m Women Air Rifle finale to bag the yellow metal on Day 1 of the tournament at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

In the final round, Chandela was engaged in a neck-and-neck battle with China’s Zhao Ruozhu, who had earlier broken the World Record in the Qualification stage, scoring 634 points. But in the final two-shot series, Chandela shot a 10.6 and a 10.8 to win the top prize, while Ruozhu had to settle for silver.

China’s Xu Hong, who gave a tough battle to Chandela for gold, won bronze scoring 238.4 in the final.

In terms of Olympic quotas, it means little for India, with Chandela and Anjum Moudgil already having the maximum number of quotas available in the event for a country. But the medal win certainly adds to the expectations from the shooting contingent at Tokyo Olympics next year.

Chandela was the only Indian shooter to qualify for the 10m Women Air Rifle final. She finished at the 4th spot in the Qualification round with 629.3

Moudgil and Elavenil Valarivan, the other two competitors in the event failed to qualify, finishing in 12th and 30th positions, respectively.

Earlier in the day, Mehuli Ghosh, who was participating as MQS in the event, meaning she required Minimum Qualification Score to continue participation in future ISSF events, topped the Qualification Relay 1 with 631 points, scoring higher than both Chandela and Moudgil.