ISSF World Cup 2019: Abhishek Verma wins gold, secures India’s fifth Olympic quota

Indian shooter Abhishek Verma not only won his first gold at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Beijing, China but also secured the fifth Olympic quota for the country by finishing top in the men’s 10m air pistol event.

Abhishek led from the beginning to the end of the final, finishing with score 242.7 and giving India their second Tokyo Olympic quota place in 10m air pistol men event. This was the 29-year old’s maiden World Cup final.

Russia’s Artem Chernousov took silver with a total of 240.4 points in the eight-man final. Korea’s Seungwoo Han finished with a bronze after shooting 220.0 in the final.

He had earlier shot a total of 585 points to qualify for the final at the fourth spot while Shahzar Rizvi and Arjun Singh Cheema finished a low 32nd and 54th respectively.

With this, India now has a total of five Olympic quotas with two in this category. Saurabh Chaudhary had won the first at the Delhi World Cup. India now has clinched both their quotas in this event.

The hobby shooter made his International debut at the Asian Games last year, which he concluded with a bronze medal.